Raj Thackeray, who took both the vaccines of Corona, became positive, mother and house maid also infected

A BMC official said that both have mild symptoms. He has been asked to stay in isolation at his house in Dadar. Corporation officials say that Raj Thackeray and his mother have taken both the corona vaccines.

A senior aide of Thackeray has confirmed his infection. Thackeray had recently visited Nashik, Pune and Thane. Had met party leaders in Mumbai ahead of next year’s civic polls. Keep in mind that Raj Thackeray has often been in discussions about not wearing a mask. He also publicly said that he does not believe in masks. He was criticized by many people for this.

On the other hand, Raj Thackeray has canceled all his political programs. He had a rally in Bhandup, Mumbai on 23 October, but this rally has been cancelled. Raj Thackeray was about to visit Pune once again. The date of this tour has also been pushed forward. This tour was postponed due to ill health. Now the news of his corona being infected has come to the fore. In Mumbai too, MNS was running a campaign to recruit new workers. All the programs have been postponed due to Raj Thackeray being corona infected.