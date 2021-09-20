Raja Mihir Bhoj Ethnic Dispute: Mihir Bhoj Corner: Next to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s program Dispute over Mihir Bhoj caste in Dadri Noida: Was Pratihar Naresh Mihir Bhoj Gurjar or Rajput? Enormous stress in Dadri … Understand the whole truth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Dadri will unveil a statue of Emperor Mihir Bhoj at Gautam Budh Nagar. The BJP is said to have a pledge before the Assembly elections to meet the Gurjars, one of the largest castes in western Uttar Pradesh. However, before the unveiling ceremony, Gurjar and Rajput communities from Raja Mihir Bhoj’s caste have come face to face.On September 22, a 12-foot-tall statue of Emperor Mihir Bhoj was unveiled at PG College in Dadri, which will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The statue was erected two years ago but could not be unveiled due to the Covid-1 epidemic. The BJP is seen trying to reach out to the Gurjar community through this program.

King Mihir Bhoj is considered to be the king of the Gurjar Pratihar dynasty whose empire stretched from Multan to Bengal and from Kashmir to northern Maharashtra. The Gurjar community considers Raja Mihir Bhoj as their ancestor and treats him with respect. The Gurjar community has built 6 educational institutions in the name of Mihir Bhoj where his statue is being unveiled.

Rajputs claim about Mihir Bhoj

However, the Rajput community objected to Mihir Bhoj being called Gurjar as his ancestor. People of the Rajput community say that Gurjar Raja Mihir Bhoj was written when he was a Rajput of the Pratihar family. However, on Monday, the Rajput Mahasabha and Gurjar Vidyasabha held a joint press conference and rejected all the objections. Rajput General Assembly officials said there was no objection to the word Gurjar. He called the protesters anti-social elements.

The Arab traveler told Mihir Bhoj to Gurjar Raja

Was Raja Mihir Bhoj Gurjar or Rajput? On what has been written in his caste history, Navbharat Times Online spoke to Professor Vignesh Tyagi, HOD, Department of History, Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Professor Tyagi said, ‘In fact, many tribes of SC, Jat, Gurjar and Rajput communities are one and the same. Since Tomar Gotra is one of the three – Jats, Gurjars and Rajputs – all three write it. Everyone has different claims about them. However, Solomon, an Arab traveler, describes Mihir Bhoj in his travelogue as Jujar, the King of the Gurjars. He wrote that as long as there is a king of Jujar, no Arab should go there because he has built a large army against Islam.



Mihir Bhoj was sitting on the throne after the murder of his father

Professor Tyagi further said about Raja Mihir Bhoj, ‘There was no other emperor in North India without him. The territory up to Sindh was under his leadership. He was called a greater king than Harsha. After the assassination of his father Rambhadra in 836, he ascended the throne. He considered his father incapable of defending his kingdom from invaders. ‘

Hands and feet jumped into the Yamuna to atone.

Regarding Raja Mihir Bhoj, who atoned for patriarchy, Professor Tyagi said, ‘Raja Mihir Bhoj ruled from 836 to 889 AD but he killed his father and there is nothing worse in Indian culture than patriarchy. So he tied his hands and feet to atone and jumped into the Yamuna from a banyan tree near the fort of Allahabad.

He further said, ‘At that time people in Hindu society were doing this to atone for their sins. Even during the reign of King Harsha, some people used to commit suicide from here. Later, people of Gurjar caste joined the crime scene. In 1936, the British listed them as cattle thieves. They came to be called criminal tribes.

After Jat, BJP is eyeing Gurjar votes

Apart from this, Emperor Mihir Bhoj is also known as Dharmarakshak. In such a scenario, his image is conducive to the BJP agenda, which Chief Minister Yogi may try to capitalize on in his speech. The Gurjar population in Noida is said to be around 5 lakh. In Western UP, he is considered a traditional BJP voter. However, the Jats and Gurjars are said to be angry with the BJP over the three agricultural laws. So, first through Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and now through Emperor Mihir Bhoj, the BJP is trying to bring these two communities back together.

