Raja Saheb of Padrauna, who was once very close to the Gandhi family, now leaving his hands, preparing to hold the lotus

Senior Congress leader RPN Singh, once considered very close to the Gandhi family, is preparing to leave his hand and join the BJP. The importance of RPN Singh had not earned even in today’s Congress. On Monday itself, he was included in the list of star campaigners for the UP elections. Apart from this, he also had the post of Jharkhand Congress in-charge, but taking a shocking decision on Tuesday, he has resigned from the Congress. With their resignation, the pair of Rahul-Priyanka will also get a big blow, in whose hands the command of Congress is being considered today.

Who is RPN Singh- RPN Singh i.e. Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narayan Singh is known as Raja Sahib of Padrauna. He was born on 25 April 1964 in the royal family of Sainthwar. His father Late Kunwar C.P.N. Singh was the MP from Kushinagar. Along with this, he was also the Minister of State for Defense in the government of Indira Gandhi in 1980.

Political career- Following in the footsteps of his father, RPN Singh first became an MLA from Congress thrice, then was once an MP. Padrauna has been his traditional seat. RPN Singh became an MLA from here for the first time in 1996 on a Congress ticket. Then in 2002 and 2007 also he retained his victory. After this, in 2009, Congress fielded him from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat, in 2009 also RPN Singh continued the winning streak and reached the Lok Sabha for the first time. Then he also got a ministerial post in the Manmohan Singh government of UPA-2.

However, from 2014, the victory started slipping from their hands. RPN Singh was defeated by BJP candidate Rajesh Pandey from the same seat in 2014. In 2019 too, he was destined to lose. Even after this, the status of RPN Singh in the Congress did not diminish. Along with AICC secretary, he was also Congress in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. RPN Singh remained a favorite of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Where did things go wrong? According to the information, RPN Singh’s stature felt decreasing in the current election. No big responsibility was given to RPN Singh coming from UP. The Congress has put the responsibilities on the shoulders of most of the new teams in these elections. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi has the command in her hands. Although RPN Singh’s name was in the list of star campaigners that came on Monday, but it is being said that before that he had a meeting with big leaders of BJP.

What is the strategy now It is being told that RPN Singh may join BJP. BJP can field him against Swami Prasad Maurya, who left BJP and joined SP a few days back. Although RPN Singh has not said anything on this yet.