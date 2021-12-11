Rajamouli RRR Box office prediction junior ntr ram charan film beat Sooryavanshi box office. Rajamouli RRA Box Office Estimates Jr NTR Ramcharan’s film will be able to compete with Sooryavanshi’s box office
Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan gain at the box office
Let us tell you that by associating the artists of Hindi cinema with South Cinema, Rajamouli has made full preparations to capture Bollywood’s earnings this time. The reason for this is also that Rajamouli’s Bahubali 2 has been the highest-grossing film of Hindi cinema. Bahubali did business of 1810 crores at the box office. In such a situation, if Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are included in RRR, a large audience of Hindi cinema will also easily associate themselves with the story of RRR.
RRR has earned 900 crores
RRR will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Telugu rights of the film have been sold for 165 crores. There have been reports of Hindi distribution rights being sold for Rs 140 crore. With this, RRR has already earned 890 to 900 crores with satellite rights in Kannada, Malayalam and Overseas. In such a situation, the real test will be at the box office. In the year 2021, only Sooryavanshi has won the title of being a superhit film in Kovid at the box office.
Omicron variant can become a threat to RRR
The wave of Kovid will continue in January as well. In such a situation, the condition of the cinema hall can remain the same as it is at present. On the other hand, the threat of Omicron variants also persists in India. New cases of corona are continuously coming out. It is being estimated at the box office that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi will be able to break the record RRR.
Will Suryavanshi’s record be broken?
The earning continues on the 35th day in Suryavanshi. Sooryavanshi’s earnings have reached close to 194.05 crores at the Indian box office. Suryavanshi has set the record of being the number 1 film in the year 2021, doing a bumper opening of 26.29 crores on the very first day. Sooryavanshi has earned 280 crores at the World Wide Box Office. The record-breaking earnings of RRR, the first and most awaited film of Indian cinema of the year 2022, are being expected after the release of the trailer. RRR earnings can cross 200 crores especially from South Market. The earning of RRR on opening is expected to be above 30 crores.
