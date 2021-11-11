Rajamouli-Theatre is like a temple to me: Rajamouli

Aarti Saxena

Even though I don’t believe in God, I consider theater a temple. I heartily want that all the films that are being released should be hits so that the financial condition of the film industry improves. More and more viewers should come to the theatres. This is to say that the director who made a grand film like ‘Bahubali’ with his imagination, while making a fly a hero, created the story of revenge ‘Makkhi’. Kannada origin Rajamouli has given new heights to the Telugu cinema business. His latest film being made in Telugu is ‘RRR’, which will be released in Hindi as ‘Rise, Roar, Revolt’ on January 7. Rajamouli has expressed his views on making films here.

Did Rajamouli ever even think of releasing his film on OTT, ‘No. Watching movies on a small screen or mobile is not the fun that comes in theatres. I have been fond of watching movies since childhood. We had to go to another city to watch movies. He used to watch only one movie in a month. I used to get thrilled as soon as it got dark in the cinema hall. I don’t believe in God, but theater is like a temple for me. Does he think that his film ‘Baahubali’ has brought a change in the Indian film industry?

Rajamouli says, “If there is indeed a change and it is in the right direction, I would call it my luck. The film made a lot of money, so this is not a change. Rajamouli considers the success of ‘Bahubali’ as his hard work or his fate? On the question, he immediately wakes up saying, ‘I do not believe in luck. I try to live up to the expectations of the audience. During ‘Baahubali’ I was busy making films forgetting everything. I wish that sometime I get a chance to make a film on Mahabharata. It has everything that a storyteller needs in his story.

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be teaming up with Telugu film stars Jr NTR and Ramcharan for the first time in Rajamouli’s new film ‘RRR’. Rajamouli’s team and Ajay Bijli, managing director of PVR Cinemas, are chalking out the strategy for the film’s release. When he met Rajamouli, he said about this alliance that when he makes friends with someone, he also keeps it. So this alliance will continue. For the last two years, the film industry has had to go through difficulties.

In such a situation, our effort is to work in the interest of the film industry. On the question of how Rajamouli spent the Corona period, the famous director said, ‘As darkness is behind the silver screen of the cinema, something similar has come into our lives. Nothing bad happened to me, but during this time I thought a lot about what to do next.

After making a film like ‘Bahubali’, what was the thinking behind making a film like ‘RRR’. Rajamouli says, ‘It is a fictional story inspired by two warriors Alluri Sitarama Rajucharan and Komaram Bhimarao, who go to their home after the war and return after three-four years. Then together they fight with the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad.

I have created it with my imagination.’ Regarding the reason why Hindi film actors like Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt have been roped in for the film, Rajamouli says that they do not make films keeping in mind the language or location. I want whole of India to see my film. I choose the actors keeping in mind the story and the character. I know Ajay from the movie ‘Son of Sardar’ which was a Hindi remake of a South Indian film. Ajay, Alia fit the character, so chose her. He liked the story, so he agreed. Both worked hard in the film.

But is working with Hindi film actors a different experience, demands a different discipline? Rajamouli bluntly said on this, ‘My film is my real hero. I make films in my own way. I meet all the actors after preparing my script and tell them what I want. The actors also give me respect because I made a successful film like ‘Bahubali’.