Rajamouli’s troubles, Priyanka’s happiness, Suniel Shetty’s clarification

Rajamouli’s trouble

The director of ‘Bahubali’ Rajamouli is troubled by the situation created after the Corona epidemic. His new film ‘RRR’ was going to be released on January 7, but seeing the situation, he postponed its performance. Now his problem is when he will release his film. Big films are going to be released every week in the pile of films due to Corona. If two big films are released on the same day, the business of both gets affected. No one knows when the situation will be better and when the theaters will open at full capacity.

In such a situation, Rajamouli has announced two dates for the release of ‘RRR’. He says that if the situation is right, he will release his film in theaters on March 18. If the situation is not favorable, he will release the film in theaters on April 18 instead of March. Two release dates of a film can be understood from the kind of difficulties the producers of the films are facing these days.

Priyanka’s happiness

Priyanka Chopra has become a mother. He himself happily shared this information on social media. Social media has gone a step further. She published a photo of Priyanka Chopra, who became a mother through surrogacy, with her newborn daughter. Not only Priyanka, but also the pictures of husband Nick Jonas started appearing with the daughter. In some pictures, Priyanka is loving her daughter and in some, Priyanka and Nick are looking at their daughter.

Later it is revealed that those pictures are not of Priyanka’s daughter, but of Priyanka’s cousin’s daughter. These pictures are from when Priyanka and Nick got married. Not only this, reports also started coming in that Farhan Akhtar is thinking of separating Priyanka from his film ‘Jee Len Zara’ as Priyanka’s busyness will increase after becoming a mother and she will not be able to take time for shooting. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also working in this film.

Suniel Shetty cleaning

News spread like fire on social media. About whom the news is published, even he himself cannot understand what is the matter. Suniel Shetty also faced this situation in the past. The action hero’s son Ahan Shetty and daughter Athiya are active in films. Ahan is friends with Tanya Shroff and Athiya is close to cricketer KL Rahul. Based on their friendship, it was said in social media that Suniel Shetty is going to marry his son Ahaan and daughter Athiya this year.

When this news went on, it kept on going. After all, Sunil Shetty himself had to take the lead and had to say that these news are baseless. He is not going to marry daughter and son. So don’t publish such news. Ahan’s debut film ‘Tadap’ has been released in theaters on December 3 last year while Athiya is busy preparing for a film ‘Hope Solo’.