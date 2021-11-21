Rajasthan: 15 MLAs including four Dalits will become ministers, trying to strike a balance between ethnic and regional, said Pilot – no factionalism in the new cabinet

After the reshuffle in the Ashok Gehlot-led cabinet in Rajasthan on Sunday, 15 MLAs will be administered the oath of office. Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet will consist of 11 cabinet ministers and 4 ministers of state. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan at 4 pm on Sunday. Four MLAs from the pilot camp have also been given place in the new cabinet.

According to the information received from the Chief Minister’s Office, Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Julie, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat will be sworn in as cabinet ministers.

At the same time, MLAs Zahida Khan, Brijendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena will be sworn in as ministers of state. Hemaram Choudhary, Ramesh Meena, Murari Lal Meena and Brijendra Ola have also been given place in the new cabinet. On the other hand, Rajendra Gudha, one of the six MLAs who joined the Congress from Bahujan Samaj Party, will also be administered the oath of office.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan on Saturday night and handed over the resignations of his cabinet ministers Raghu Sharma, Harish Choudhary and Minister of State Govind Singh Dotasra, which he accepted. These three ministers had already sent their resignations to Congress President Sonia Gandhi with the intention of working in the organisation.

Party sources say that in view of the assembly elections to be held in the end of 2023 in the state, an attempt has been made to create regional and caste balance through this reorganization. The three ministers who have been made cabinet ministers from ministers of state are from the scheduled castes. Among the new cabinet ministers, four will be from Scheduled Castes, three from Scheduled Tribes. Now three women will become ministers in the Gehlot cabinet.

With the entry of these new ministers in the Gehlot cabinet, the quota of maximum 30 ministers will be fulfilled. Sources said after the completion of the cabinet reshuffle process, 15 MLAs would be appointed as parliamentary secretaries and seven as advisors to the chief minister.

