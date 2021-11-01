Rajasthan: 90-day internship mandatory to claim unemployment allowance from Jan 1

Only two lakh unemployed will get allowance in a year and preference will be given to the unemployed who are older in the selection.

Unemployed youth in Rajasthan will have to undergo compulsory training for four hours per day to get unemployment allowance under ‘Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana 2021’. Except for some professional degree/diploma courses, youth will also have to undergo skill training of minimum 90 days to avail the allowance.

Apart from compulsory training, the state government has also decided to implement dress code for such unemployed youth. They will be given T-shirt, Jacket, Cap which they will have to wear while on duty and this uniform will identify the trainee as a beneficiary of the scheme. The Rajasthan government has issued revised guidelines for the scheme, which will be applicable from January 1, 2022. It was implemented by the government in 2019 by linking skill and employment.

According to the guidelines issued, if a candidate does not do compulsory training (internship) or stops in the middle, then his unemployment allowance will be stopped. The state government gives unemployment allowance of rupees four thousand per month to male youth and rupees four and a half thousand per month to women, transgender and disabled youth. To take advantage of the scheme, the main criteria are that the applicant should be a graduate and the annual family income should be less than Rs 2 lakh.

Presently unemployed youth are getting allowance sitting at home. According to the guidelines, a committee will be constituted at the district level under the chairmanship of the District Collector to allot department and agency for training the unemployed. The state government has identified 23 departments for training which include education (as teachers), tourism, police (to assist in police and traffic) and industry.

Unemployed youth holding professional degrees like Nursing and Engineering graduates will be exempted from three months skill development training. In this regard, applications will be accepted on the employment portal from April 1 to June 30 every year. Only two lakh unemployed will get allowance in a year and preference will be given to the unemployed who are older in the selection.