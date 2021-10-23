Rajasthan: A wonderful sight was seen in the examination of Patwari, the half-sleeved shirt was not found, then the candidate reached the vest, returned the stunned

A wonderful sight has been seen in the Patwari recruitment examination which started in Rajasthan from Saturday. Here a candidate was hanging a mask on a tree and some one had come to take the examination wearing a vest. Women were also seen taking off their ornaments outside the examination centre.

Many problems were encountered at the time of admission of more than 11 thousand candidates who came to take the examination at 35 examination centers of Bhilwara city.

A candidate said that he did not have a half sleeve shirt, so he came wearing a vest and appeared for the examination, however he was sent back.

Apart from this, the old masks of all the candidates were thrown in the dustbin and new masks were given to them. Still, the candidates were seen hanging their old masks on the tree.

Apart from this, there is also news that the police has arrested 2 people on Saturday for cheating in the Patwari examination. One of them was trying to get duplicate material for a relative.

However, on the suspicion that the police had raided, the person concerned escaped. During this, the police have recovered 5 mobiles, copying devices and other devices. Police is interrogating him.

Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav told about this that the team of 2 police stations took action as soon as the information about cheating in the Patwari examination was received. Altogether 4 people have been booked in this case.

Let us inform that the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) Patwari Recruitment Exam is being held on 23 October and 24 October. In this, a total of 15.62 lakh candidates will appear for the Patwari Recruitment Exam. No valuables, jewellery, mobiles, electronic items or anything of any kind are allowed in the examination.

Surprisingly, the examination is being conducted to recruit eligible candidates against 5378 vacancies in the state, but the total number of candidates who appeared for the examination is 15.62 lakh.

