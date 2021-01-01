Rajasthan: Accused caught in honey trap wanted to send information to Pakistan, remanded till 13

Jaipur. Railway postal workers arrested on Saturday for allegedly sending photographs of strategically important confidential documents of the Indian Army to a Pakistani master after being caught in a honey trap by a female agent of a Pakistani intelligence agency were remanded in police custody for two days. . The accused Bharat was produced before a magistrate’s court on Saturday, Director General of Police (Intelligence) Umesh Mishra said. Considering the seriousness of the case and the need for a thorough investigation, the court remanded the accused to police custody till September 13. An official gave this information. Bharat Bawri, 27, a multi-tasking staffer (MTS) of the Railway Postal Service, was arrested on Friday after a joint operation by military intelligence and state intelligence. After being caught by a female agent of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, Bawri opened the envelopes of the army’s confidential mail and allegedly took photos of the letters and sent them to the Pakistani boss via WhatsApp.