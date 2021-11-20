Rajasthan: All the ministers submitted their resignations to CM Ashok Gehlot, there will be brainstorming in the PCC meeting on Sunday

All ministers have resigned in Rajasthan. According to the information, the cabinet reshuffle program can be done on Sunday. This time the pilot group is also expected to get a prominent place.

Amidst the news of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, all the ministers have tendered their resignations. The resignations of the ministers were sent to the Congress high command on Saturday evening. Earlier on Friday also, three ministers had sent their resignations to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas gave this information to the reporters after the meeting of the Council of Ministers. The Rajasthan Council of Ministers met on Saturday evening. Khachariyawas said- “The meeting of the Council of Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gehlot. All the ministers have resigned.

Congress MLAs have been called to the party’s state office at 2 pm on Sunday. After that the program will be decided by Gehlot and the party’s state in-charge Ajay Maken. He said that resignations are addressed by addressing the national president of the party, after which the process of cabinet reorganization takes place. This was proposed by the party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasara. Sources said the new swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on Sunday.

Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra sent their resignations to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday. Which he accepted on Saturday.

Harish Chaudhary has recently been appointed as the party in-charge of Punjab, while Raghu Sharma has been made in-charge of Gujarat and Dotasara is the Rajasthan Congress president. The trio is said to have offered their resignations as part of the party’s ‘one post one person’ policy. Talking to the media on Saturday, Dotasara said that all three will continue to work on the land so that the people of Rajasthan can get the benefits of government schemes.

Earlier, CM Gehlot had said on the news of reshuffle that he does not know what decisions will be taken. Either the high command knows or they know. We all are eagerly waiting for the lottery to open. The round of meetings between Congress in-charge Ajay Maken and CM Gehlot regarding cabinet reorganization and political appointments continued on Saturday as well. According to sources, former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will also meet Maken.