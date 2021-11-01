Rajasthan Bharatpur Judge accused of sexual abuse: Kumar Vishwas said – treat them in such a way that every lot becomes an example

Kumar Vishwas has reacted on this matter of Bharatpur. Kumar Vishwas has said with dismay that ‘treat them in such a way that every lot becomes an example for Saheb’.

ACB court judge in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has been accused of sexually abusing a minor. Everyone is shocked by this news. Many people are expressing their anger in this matter on social media. At the same time, Dr Kumar Vishwas has also reacted in the matter.

In fact, news came to light that in Bharatpur, the victim’s mother has lodged a complaint against the judge and two other people in the case. In such a situation, the High Court administration has suspended the judicial officer. So at the same time, Deputy SP Parmeshwar Lal has also been suspended for threatening in the case. Apart from this, a report has also been filed on behalf of the judicial officer.

On this matter, Kumar Vishwas said- ‘And the fact that Millard is an anti-corruption judge. The Rajasthan government should treat them in such a way that they become an example for every Lat Saheb who considers justice to be a servant. He is not alone, there are many lords who convert the power of our given position into personal ego. 2.5 Cr cases are pending and justice is busy in all this.

Reactions of many people started coming out on this post of Kumar Vishwas. One user wrote – ‘Many such cats and cats are deployed in our country to guard the milk, under whose protection the system itself is becoming helpless.’

A person named Yogesh Yadav said- ‘Hey sir, he would have given such advice to the BJP-ruled government too. Then the poetic sarcasm inside you would come out. By the way, let me tell you, this government is not going to do any such treatment. The Delhi-Jaipur highway was not cleared from them, whose property worth thousands of crores has been ruined by the so-called farmers.

A female user named Abha said- ‘It is sad that such a respected person is indulging in such misdeeds. If any action is taken on them in time, then the aggrieved party should get satisfaction.

Let us inform, on the basis of a complaint in Rajasthan, a case has been registered against Judge Jitendra Golia and two others under the POCSO Act. According to reports, the 14-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by the judge.