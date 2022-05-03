Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results 2022: Results of more than 20 lakh students may be announced this month – Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Rajasthan Board will soon announce the results of 10th and 12th. According to reports, results of 10th and 12th (Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th results 2022) will be announced by the end of May. However, the official date of the decision has not been announced by the board. The date and time of the RBSE result will be announced before the result is announced. The result was announced by Rajasthan’s education minister last year. It is being speculated that the Education Minister will announce the results of Class X and XII through a press conference this year as well.Students are advised to visit the official website of the board and check for updates from time to time. The results of 10th and 12th will be published on the official website of the Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students will be able to view their results on the website through their roll number and details given in the admission card.

Rajasthan Board will be able to check the results with 10th, 12th results 2022 steps

Step 1- Students first go to the official website of Rajasthan Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Click on the results of class 10th or 12th board exam given on the homepage of the website.

Step 3- Now enter the roll number and / or other details in the admission card.

Step 4- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Check the results and take a printout for future use.

More than 20 lakh students are awaiting the 10th and 12th results of Rajasthan Board. To pass the 10th and 12th exams, students need to get a total of 33 percent marks in each subject. This year, the Rajasthan Board had conducted the Intermediate and High School examinations from March 24 to April 26. The RBSE board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 3, but were later postponed due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.