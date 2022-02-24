Education

Rajasthan Board Announces Date and Schedule of 10th, 12th Examination 2022

Rajasthan Board exams will start from March 24 and will continue till April 26. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Thursday (February 24, 2022) has released the schedule of 10th and 12th examinations of Rajasthan Board for 2022. According to the schedule announced by the board (Rajasthan Board Examination 2022), senior secondary examinations will start from March 24. Secondary examinations will start from March 31. Elective subjects will be examined at this time.

All examinations of Rajasthan Board will start from 9 am and will continue till 11:45 am. As per the information, more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the 10th and 12th board examinations at 6074 examination centers. About 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection / distribution centers and all sensitive / hypersensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Fewer candidates will be accommodated at all centers and masks and sanitizers will be provided.

Rajasthan 10th Board Exam 2022 Schedule (RBSE 10th Exam 2022 Datesheet)
March 31, 2022 – English (Compulsory Subject Exam,
April 5, 2022 – Science,
April 12, 2022 – Mathematics
April 18, 2022 – Social Sciences
22 April 2022 – Third Language Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, Sanskrit (First Question Paper) – Entrance Exam
April 25, 2022 – Hindi (Compulsory Subject Test)
April 26, 2022 – Examination of professional subjects

RBSE 10th Exam 2022 Date Sheet

Rajasthan 12th Board Exam 2022 Schedule (RBSE 12th Exam 2022 Datesheet)
March 24, 2022 – Psychology subject
March 25, 2022 – Environmental Science
March 26, 2022 – Public Administration subject will be examined.
March 28, 2022 – Physical Education,
March 29, 2022 – All music topics,
March 30, 2022 – Sociology,
April 1, 2022 – Sanskrit Literature or Sanskrit Vadmay
April 4, 2022 – Geography / Accounting / Physics,
April 6, 2022 – English Compulsory,
April 8, 2022 – Hindi Mandatory,
April 11, 2022 – History / Business Practice / Agricultural Chemistry / Chemistry,
April 12, 2022 – English Literature / Typing Script (Hindi),
April 13, 2022 – Mathematics,
15 April 2022 – Economics / Quick Script – Hindi-English / Agricultural Biology / Biology
April 18, 2022 – Computer Science, Informatics Practice,
April 19, 2022 – Home Science,
April 20, 2022 – Philosophy General Science,
April 21, 2022 – There will be an examination in Political Science / Geology / Agriculture.
April 22, 2022 – Examination of Professional and Senior Upadhyaya subjects will be held.
April 23, 2022 – Hindi Literature, Urdu Literature, Sindhi Literature, Gujarati Literature, Punjabi Literature, Rajasthani Literature, Persian, Prakrit Language / Typing Script (English) and
April 26, 2022 – Painting subject will be examined.

RBSE 12th Exam 2022 Date Sheet

Students can check and download the schedule of 2022 Board Examination by visiting the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, in a high level meeting of high level officials including the Board Chairman, Minister of State for Education, it was decided to start Class 10th and 12th Board examinations in Rajasthan from March 03, 2022. However, considering the situation of Kovid-19, it was decided to start the examination from March 24 and the date sheet was issued. GSHSEB HSC Admission Card 2022: Gujarat Board’s 12th Practical Examination Admission Card Issued, Starting from 2nd March

