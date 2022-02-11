Rajasthan Board Exam 2022 Latest Update: RBSE Exam 2022 New Date: Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th exams will not be held from March 3, new date announced – rbse Rajasthan 10th, 12th Board Exam 2022 postponed, check the revised date

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed Rajasthan’s Class X and XII Board Examinations 2022. Examinations have been postponed due to the prevalence of corona virus (COVID-19) in the country and the state. In addition to postponing the exam (RBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2022 has been postponed), the board has also announced a new date for the exam. The Rajasthan Board exams, which started on March 3, will now be conducted offline from March 24.According to the RBSE Board’s previous examination schedule, Class 10 and 12th Board Examinations were to start from March 3, 2022 and Practical Examinations were to be held from January 17, 2022. However, after the announcement of Rajasthan Education Minister Bulaki Das Kalla, the practical exams were also postponed. According to media reports, RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta has said that the exam has been postponed and the final date of the RBSE board (Rajasthan Board exam date 2022) will be released soon. After the publication of RBSE Date Sheet 2022, students can download it from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Practical will start from 15th February

At the same time, Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th practical examination will be held from 15th to 28th February 2022. The practical examination will be held in private schools from 21st to 28th February, 2022. Earlier, practical examinations were to be held from January 17. Which was postponed due to the growing number of Kovid-19 cases in the state.

More than 20 lakh students will appear for Rajasthan Board exam 2022

It was informed in the last meeting that this year more than 20 lakh candidates will appear for the 10th and 12th board examinations at 6074 examination centers. About 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection / distribution centers and all sensitive / hypersensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Fewer candidates will be accommodated at all centers and masks and sanitizers will be provided.