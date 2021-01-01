Rajasthan BSTC 2021: Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card – Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021 will be issued, here are the steps to download

Highlights Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Admission Soon.

The exam will be held on August 31.

Check out the exam sample here.

Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021:Admission of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course, Rajasthan (Rajasthan BSTC) will be released at any time. BSTC Admission Card 2021 (Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021) will be uploaded on the official website of the Directorate of Education predeled.com. Candidates who had applied for this exam can check and download their call letters soon.



The written examination of Rajasthan BSTC 2021 will be held on 31st August 2021. Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021 is a mandatory document to sit for the exam. The exam will be conducted offline on pen-paper. Candidates who pass this exam can get admission in D.El.Ed General or Sanskrit Program (D.El.Ed Admission 2021).

Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Primary Education (DEE Rajasthan) at predeled.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘Rajasthan BSTC Admission Card 2021’ link (after the ticket is issued).

Step 3: A new page will open, login here with the required credentials.

Step 4: After clicking on submit, your ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

What will the exam be like? (Sample of Rajasthan BSTC Exam)

There will be an entrance examination of 200 questions for admission to the D.El.Ed program course. The language section will have 30 questions from Sanskrit and Hindi. Rajasthan BSTC 2021 exam will be conducted in offline pen-paper mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. In 03 hours, you will have Mental Ability, General Awareness and Teaching Aptitude Test along with English, Sanskrit and Hindi. There are no negative markings in this test.

Passing marks and selection process

Candidates must get at least 50% marks to pass the entrance exam. The minimum cut-off for reserved category candidates is 45 per cent. The merit list will be issued on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidates. Candidates will be called or counseled based on their merit.

