Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021: Admit Card for PreDELED to be released today at predeled.com. Download with these steps

Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2021: The Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Admit Card is likely to be released today by the Directorate of Education. After the release of the admit card, all the registered candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official website predeled.com.

The BSTC exam is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan. This exam is also known as Pre – D.EL.ED. This year Rajasthan PreDELED 2021 Exam will be conducted on 31st August. For any problem resolution candidates can contact on helpline number 0151-2226570 or email id [email protected] Apart from the admit card, the candidates will also have to carry ID proof to appear in the exam. All the candidates will be able to download their admit card through these steps on the official website.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website predeled.com.

Step 2: On the home page, look for the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Clicking on this link will open a new page.

Step 4: Enter your Application ID and Password here.

Step 5: Now you can download the BSTC Admit Card and take a print out.

Rajasthan BSTC exam consists of 4 sections namely Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude and Language Ability. This paper is of 200 marks and 50 marks questions are asked from all the sections. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.