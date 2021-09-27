Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: Pre D.El.Ed Exam result released at predeled.com. Download with these steps

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: by directorate of education Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021 has been released. The candidates who appeared in this exam can now check the official website predeled.com You can check your result through

The candidates who have cleared this exam now have to register for counseling on the official website. The document verification of the candidates will also be done during the counselling. Please note that to pass, candidates have to obtain minimum 50% marks. Whereas, the minimum cut off for reserved category candidates is 45%. All the candidates can check their result through these steps on the official website.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official website predeled.com.

Step 2: After this, click on the link of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result appearing on the home page.

Step 3: Now a new page will open in front of you.

Step 4: Now fill all the required information here.

Step 5: After this the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: You can also download your result and take a printout.

The BSTC exam is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan. This exam is also known as Pre – D.EL.ED. this year Rajasthan PreDELED 2021 Exam It was held on 31st August from 2 am to 5 pm in different districts of the state. For this, applications were sought from the candidates from June 9 to July 10. Whereas, the admit card of the candidates for the exam was released on August 27. For more details candidates can check the official website.

