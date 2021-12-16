rajasthan cm ashok gehlot said who do politics in name of religion should know that country based on it can not remain united

Ashok Gehlot said that today the country feels that such an atmosphere has been created that talks are done in the name of religion. There is talk of Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra. Can anyone imagine what will be the future of the country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Pakistan, formed on the basis of religion, was broken into two countries amidst discussions of Hindu Rashtra taking place in the country. He also said that no nation can remain united in this way.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while talking to reporters after the event organized to mark 50 years of India’s historic victory in the Indo-Pak war of 1971, said that Pakistan was created in the name of religion but still it could not remain united and Pakistan was divided in two. The country can be formed in the name of religion but the country cannot survive, the example of this is Pakistan in front of us.

Ashok Gehlot also said that today East Pakistan became Bangladesh. Even if a country is formed in the name of one religion, it does not remain united. You talk about making this country a Hindu nation, you talk about dividing it in the name of religion, is it possible in such a big country, what will be the future of the country. At the same time, he said that Russia, which is called the world’s superpower, also broke into 16 pieces. Therefore, those who do politics in the name of religion should think that even if a country is formed in the name of religion, it does not survive.

During this, Ashok Gehlot said that today the country feels that such an atmosphere has been created that talks are done in the name of religion. There is talk of Hindutva and Hindu Rashtra. Can anyone imagine what will be the future of the country. The ideology of the people living in this India may be different but we have no enmity with anyone.

During a conversation with journalists, Ashok Gehlot also targeted Prime Minister Modi regarding vaccination. Ashok Gehlot said that he has written several times to PM Modi regarding the corona booster dose but it seems that he has vowed not to reply. In the country, the sick and people above 60 years of age should get booster dose on priority basis.