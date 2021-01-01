Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, new date released, check here exam schedule

Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021: Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has postponed the Rajasthan D.E.Ed Exam 2021. Keeping in view the PTET and SI exam the exam has been postponed. Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 has been revised for both 1st and 2nd year. D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 will now start from 2nd September and will end on 21st September, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Some papers of both the first and second year will have an exam duration of 2 hours.

Candidates will get time to read the question paper 15 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The practical exam for both the first and second year of Rajasthan D.El.Ed exam will be conducted from September 28 to October 6, 2021. The exam will be conducted following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the central and state government.

Meanwhile, Pre. The D.EI.Ed exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 PM to 5 PM in various districts across the state. The exam will be conducted following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for conducting the exam.

In view of the conduct of the examination of PTET and SI, the revised schedule of the examinations of D.El.Ed., 1st and 2nd year 2021 has been announced. pic.twitter.com/VPYUFlUL4h — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 30, 2021

The application process started from June 9. Earlier the last date was fixed as 10 July 2021. After this it was increased to 19 July. After this it was changed to 24 July and then 29 July. The state level exam is conducted for admission to D.El.Ed (General/Sanskrit). State Level BSTC exam is conducted at the state level and around 350 colleges allot seats on the basis of Rajasthan BSTC score.

CGPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for recruitment to these posts, these candidates will be able to apply

To become a teacher in elementary education in Rajasthan, the responsibility of conducting the entrance examination of Pre D.El.Ed 2021, a two-year teacher education course, required to become a teacher in elementary education, has been entrusted to Bikaner this year also to the Registrar Education Departmental Examinations. Registrar Education Departmental Examinations (Rajasthan, Bikaner) has been appointed as the nodal agency for this examination.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Recruitment for more than 500 posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master, 10th pass can apply