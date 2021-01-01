Rajasthan deled 2021: Rajasthan deled 2021 Exam Date: Rajasthan deled exam will start from 02nd September, see full schedule – Rajasthan deled exam 2021 first and second year schedule, check details

Highlights Rajasthan DELEd exam schedule announced.

Examinations for first and second year students will start from September 02.

Pre-D.El.Ed exam on 31st August.

Rajasthan DELEd 2021 Exam Date: Rajasthan DELEd exam will be held from 02nd September. Rajasthan Education Department, Bikaner has announced the schedule of first year and second year DElEd exam (date of Rajasthan DElEd 2021 exam). The Rajasthan DLAd examination for first year and second year students will start from September 2, the state education department said.



The complete schedule of Rajasthan DELEd exam has been released on the official Twitter account and the official website of the Department of Education, Rajasthan. The first year exam will be held from 2 to 13 September and the second year exam will be held from 2 September to 11 and 13 September.

Rajasthan DElEd first year examination will be held in the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The D.El.Ed second year D.El.Ed exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The exam will be of 2 hours but candidates are advised to arrive 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Examinations will be conducted following the necessary guidelines for the Kovid-19 epidemic. Candidates will be given the required information on their tickets as well as details of the Covid-19 protocol.

Pre-D.El.Ed Exam Date and Admission Card

The pre-D.El.Ed exam will be held on August 31. The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan conducts a two-year Diploma Pre-D.El.Ed course. Former D.El.Ed. The exam will ask questions on mental ability, general awareness, teaching ability and language ability in English, Sanskrit and Hindi. There is no negative marking in the exam. Rajasthan Pre-DLED Admission Card will be issued 7 days before the date of examination.

