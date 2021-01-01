Rajasthan: Female constable remanded after DSP in pornographic video case

Ajmer. The SOG has also arrested a female constable for committing obscene acts in front of a boy in a swimming pool at Westin Resort in Pushkar. Earlier, suspended DSP Hiralal Saini, who was involved in the viral video, was arrested. The woman constable was produced before a judge in the case. The court remanded him in custody until September 17. Suspended DSP Hiralal Saini Jahan is already on remand. The woman constable has also been arrested and remanded till September 17. A female constable will now be questioned in the case. The child of the female constable will also be presented to the Child Welfare Committee and handed over to her mother. Earlier, female constables were not arrested in the presence of children. The SOG persuaded the female constable to hand over the child to the mother. An arrest was made after that. Nagaur MP and RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal has also issued a statement in this regard. Hiralal Saini and other officials involved in the case should also be held accountable, he said. Beniwal said that the officer of Hiralal Saini’s CMO has also been connected. In such a case, the matter should be investigated by a senior judicial officer. Besides, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should also show his sensitivity by taking strict action.