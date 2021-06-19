Rajasthan Gehlot Government Withdraw Slp Related To Reet 2016 – Good News! Rajasthan government has given big relief to teachers, 826 posts will be recruited

REET Recruitment 2016: Rajasthan government gave a particular reward to the unemployed. The Gehlot government has determined to withdraw the SLP associated to REIT-2016 filed within the Supreme Court docket on Wednesday.

REET Recruitment 2016: The information of relief from the Rajasthan government has come to the discover of the candidates who’ve been ready for the appointment of Stage Two English topic for a very long time. The government has determined to withdraw the SLP filed within the Supreme Court docket relating to the recruitment of 826 posts. This choice of the government will give big relief to 826 academics. State Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given this info by tweeting.

The Chief Minister has knowledgeable by way of his tweet- “The state government has determined to withdraw the SLP filed within the Supreme Court docket towards the choice of the Excessive Court docket relating to the problem of ready listing for English topic in REET Recruitment 2016. After this choice, the youth who’ve been ready for a very long time will be in a position to get the appointment quickly. Hearty congratulations to all of the candidates.

Within the 12 months 2016, the Excessive Court docket had ordered the government to difficulty a ready listing for English topic. Towards which the state government had reached the Supreme Court docket. In accordance to Training Minister Dotasra that the candidates included within the ready listing will be in a position to get appointment. Allow us to inform you that this choice will additionally have an effect on the 877 vacant posts of Arithmetic and Science. The government may also fill this publish.