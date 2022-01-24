Rajasthan Government Jobs 2022: RSMSSB Admission Card 2021: Rajasthan Fireman & Fire Officer Recruitment Admission Card Issued, How To Download – rsmssb Admission Card 2022 To Fill 629 Vacancies For Fireman, Fire Officer Posts, Exam Date

The recruitment test will be held on January 29, 2022.

More than 600 vacancies will be filled.

RSMSSB Admission Card 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued admission papers for Rajasthan Fireman and Fire Officer Recruitment 2021. Candidates who had applied for this Government Recruitment (Rajasthan Government Job) can download their Admission Card (RSMSSB Admit Card 2022) from the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment test will be held on January 29, 2022.



A total of 629 vacancies will be filled through RSMSSB Fireman and Fire Officer recruitment drive. This includes 29 posts of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 posts of Fireman. Recruitment Examination (RSMSSB Fireman and Fire Officer Examination 2022) will be conducted on 29th January 2022 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm at various examination centers across the state. The Board shall comply with all COVID19 protocols issued by the State and Central Government for conducting examinations. You can see below how to download the ticket.

