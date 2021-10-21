Rajasthan Government Jobs: Government Jobs 2021: RIICO of Rajasthan Government has announced a total of 217 vacancies for various posts.

Highlights Rajasthan Rico Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Vacancies for various posts including Deputy Manager, Steno, JE.

Apply online by November 13th.

RIICO Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has invited applications for various posts including Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Assistant Site Engineer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through RIICO’s official website at riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021.



Candidates preparing for Government Job 2021 can apply for RIICO Recruitment 2021 on or before 13th November 2021. A total of 217 vacancies will be filled in various posts in RIICO of Rajasthan Government. Important details of RIICO Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Vacancy Details (RIICO Vacancy 2021 Details)

Deputy Manager: 8 posts

Programmer: 2 posts

Assistant Site Engineer: 49 posts

Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II: 23 posts

Junior Legal Officer: 16 posts

Junior Engineer (Power): 3 posts

Assistant Programmer: 2 posts

Stenographer: 19 posts

Draftsman-cum-Tracer: 15 posts

Junior Assistant: 80 posts

Who can apply?

Degree degree in the relevant field from an accredited university. For Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, a certificate of ‘O’ or higher level computer course is required. The age of the applicant should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. However, the relaxation in the upper age limit will apply as per government norms. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

RIICO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through competitive examination. The exam can be taken online / offline, the details of which will be released on RIICO’s website in due course. The merit list for the selection of candidates will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the examination.

What is the salary per month (pay scale)

Deputy Manager: Rs.39300 (Level-14)

Programmer: 31100 (Salary Level-12)

Assistant Site Engineer, Assistant Accounts Officer Grade-II, Junior Legal Officer and Junior Engineer-Rs.26500 (Salary Level-11)

Assistant Programmer & Stenographer – Rs. 23700 (Salary Level – 10)

Draftsman cum Tracer – Rs. 18500 (Salary Level-8)

Junior Assistant – Rs. 15100 (Salary Level – 6)

Rajasthan Rico Recruitment 2021 Notification

Apply online from here