rajasthan government jobs: Rajasthan govt announces: 60000 recruitments, new English medium schools and decision on stagnant recruitment since 2011 – Rajasthan government jobs, 60,000 posts to be filled in schools

Highlights The Rajasthan government will fill 60,000 vacancies in schools.

Pending government recruitments for 2011, 2016 and 2018 will be completed.

New English medium schools will be started in the state.

Rajasthan Government Jobs, Government Jobs 2021:Rajasthan government’s big announcement, recruitment for 60,000 posts in government schools will be done soon. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted this information. A review meeting of the Rajasthan Education Department on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 took a number of major decisions, including the recruitment of a large number of teachers. Apart from this, there was a discussion on upgradation of schools and government recruitment which had been stalled for a long time.



CM Ashok Gehlot said in his tweet that the decision has been taken to fill various vacancies such as teacher, basic computer instructor, senior computer instructor, lecturer, second class teacher, basic education teacher and physical education teacher. In this tweet, the Chief Minister also shared the information of the decisions taken after the meeting.

These officers were present at the meeting

According to an official statement, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotsara, Additional Chief Secretary School Education Pawan Kumar Goyal, Principal Secretary Finance Akhil Arora, Director of Secondary Education Kanaram, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Bhanwar Lal and other officials were present at the review meeting on Tuesday. Were.

Recruitment of 60,000 teachers

As per the notification issued, 60000 recruitment process for various posts in school education will start soon. These include 31000 posts of Teacher, 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor, 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor, 6000 posts of Lecturer, 10,000 posts of Second Class Teacher, 1000 posts of Special Education Teacher, Librarian Category-2, 460 posts of Physical Education. Teacher. There are 461 posts of Grade-2, 461 posts of Grade-3 and 461 posts of Laboratory Assistants.

Also read: IBPS has released bumper government recruitment, total 1828 vacancies for SO post, find out prelim and main when?

The decision was taken on the back of a stagnant government recruitment

After this meeting, necessary decision was also taken regarding the government recruitment which has been pending for a long time. A waiting list will be issued for 193 posts of PTI Grade-3 Recruitment 2011, 444 posts of Senior Teacher Recruitment 2016. Apart from this, instructions have been given to complete the Lecturer Recruitment 2018 process as soon as possible.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Get Government Jobs in Railways, Learn Eligibility, Salary and How to Apply

Schools will be upgraded, new English medium schools will be started

Orders have been issued to upgrade 481 upper primary schools to secondary and 145 secondary schools to higher secondary schools. It has also been decided to increase the number of English medium Mahatma Gandhi schools in the cities.