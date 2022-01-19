Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Bumper Recruitment of Junior Engineers in Rajasthan, Graduates Will Get So Much Salary

Highlights Rajasthan Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification issued.

Greater than 1000 seats in JE positions.

The recruitment take a look at can be held in Might 2022.

Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Choice Board (RSMSSB) has invited on-line purposes for Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022. Greater than 1000 posts of junior engineers can be crammed in numerous departments right here. and eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



Candidates with diploma and diploma in engineering have an amazing alternative to get authorities jobs in Rajasthan. Functions can be out there on-line by the web site from January 21, 2022. The final date for submission of purposes is nineteenth February, 2022. Rajasthan RSMSSB JE examination might be taken in Might 2022.

RSMSSB JE Emptiness 2022 Particulars: See emptiness particulars right here

Public Works Division – PWD

JE Civil (Diploma): 422 posts

JE Civil (Diploma): 66 posts

Different sections

JE Civil (Diploma): 145 posts

JE Civil (Diploma): 36 posts

JE Electrical (Diploma): 44 posts

JE Electrical (Diploma): 11 posts

Division of Public Well being Engineering – PHED

JE Civil (Diploma): 204 posts

JE Civil (Diploma): 101 posts

JE Mechanical (Diploma): 37 posts

JE Mechanical (Diploma): 27 posts

Whole Posts – 1092 posts

Who can apply?

Should have a level or diploma in the related area of engineering from a acknowledged college or establishment. On 01 January 2022, the age of the applicant must be minimal 18 years and most age 40 years. Learn the directions rigorously for extra particulars.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Utility Charge

For OBC / SBC class basic and creamy layer candidates: Rs.450

For Non-Creamy Layer OBC / SBC Class Candidates: Rs.350 / –

For SC / ST / PWD candidates: Rs.250

RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022: Choice Course of

The RSMSSB will choose the candidates on the idea of doc verification and recruitment written examination performed in Might.



Learn how a lot you receives a commission (pay scale)

The chosen candidates can be paid a month-to-month wage of Rs 33,800.

Rajasthan Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification