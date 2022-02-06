Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2021: How To Download Admit Card Here, Check Exam Pattern – rsmssb Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card 2021 Coming Out, Check Exam Date And Pattern Here

Rajasthan Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Recruitment Examination will be held on 12th and 13th February, 2022. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB / RSSB) will soon issue admission card for Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment Examination. Candidates who had applied for government jobs in Rajasthan can download the admission form from the official website of the board rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in after publication. Application number and date of birth will be required to download the admission card.A total of 197 vacancies will be filled through the Rajasthan RSMSSB Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 campaign. This includes 168 non-TSP and 29 TSP vacancies. Online application was submitted from 02 December to 31 December 2021. As the date of recruitment examination is approaching, it is assumed that the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will issue the admission letter on their official website on February 7, 2022. The board will send the applicant’s registered mobile number and email with the required information related to the admission card. You can see below how to download the ticket.

UP NHM Recruitment 2022: Find out bumper government jobs, salaries and details for 4000 CHO posts in UP

Rajasthan RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI 2021 Admission Card: Check here how to download Admission Card

Step 1: First of all visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card link on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link ‘Download Direct Recruitment for Motor Vehicle SI 2021’ (Activated after Release).

Step 4: Now click on ‘Get Admission Card’ and enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 5: RSMSSB Motor Vehicle SI Admit Card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for the exam and keep it with you.

Sample of RSMSSB Automotive SI Exam

RSMSSB will conduct Motor Vehicle SI Recruitment Examination on 12th February and 13th February 2022. The exam will ask objective questions. The first paper will be on February 12, 2022 from 10 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The third paper will be on 13th February 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

ECL Recruitment 2022: 12th Cole Jobs in Eastern Coalfields

Papers 1 and 2 will be of 100 marks each, which will be given a period of 2 hours to complete. Paper-3 will be of 200 marks and three hours. Paper-1 will have General Knowledge and Daily Science, Paper-2 will have language test (Hindi and English) and Paper-3 will have questions related to Automobile and Mechanical Engineering. Check out the board’s official website for more information.

See RSMSSB Recruitment Notification here

Advertisement of Motor Vehicle Sub-Inspector – 2021