Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Download Rajasthan Patwari Admission Card, Here is the Exam Date
Highlights
- Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.
- The exam will be held on October 23, 24.
- More than 15 lakh applications.
The exam will be held on October 23, 24 in two shifts
Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Examination 2021 will be held on 23rd and 24th October. The examination will be held in two shifts from 30.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates are required to enter the application number and date of birth to download the admission card.
Also read: UP Police Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for recruitment of Head Constable in UP Police, Examination on 31st October
15 lakh applications for more than 5000 vacancies
Through this recruitment drive (RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021), 5378 posts of Patwari will be filled. Recruitment applications were invited in August. According to official figures, a total of 15,62,995 candidates had registered for the exam. The date for downloading the ticket is given below
RSMSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download Admission Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the Patwari link.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Get Admission’ link here.
Step 4: Choose your exam, login by entering application number and date of birth.
Step 5: Admission will open on the screen.
Step 6: Download and print it out and fill in for the next reference.
Also read: 10th pass direct recruitment in railways, more than 2000 trainee posts will be filled without examination, see full details here
Direct link to download the ticket
Official website
#Rajasthan #Government #Jobs #RSMSSB #Patwari #Admission #Card #Download #Rajasthan #Patwari #Admission #Card #Exam #Date
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.