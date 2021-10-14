Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Download Rajasthan Patwari Admission Card, Here is the Exam Date

Highlights Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Exam Admission Card Issued.

The exam will be held on October 23, 24.

More than 15 lakh applications.

RSMSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the admission card for Patwari Recruitment Examination 2021. Candidates who had applied for Patwari recruitment in Rajasthan can download their tickets by visiting the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



The exam will be held on October 23, 24 in two shifts

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari Examination 2021 will be held on 23rd and 24th October. The examination will be held in two shifts from 30.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates are required to enter the application number and date of birth to download the admission card.

15 lakh applications for more than 5000 vacancies

Through this recruitment drive (RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2021), 5378 posts of Patwari will be filled. Recruitment applications were invited in August. According to official figures, a total of 15,62,995 candidates had registered for the exam. The date for downloading the ticket is given below

RSMSSB Patwari Admission Card 2021: Here is how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘Admit Card’ section and click on the Patwari link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Get Admission’ link here.

Step 4: Choose your exam, login by entering application number and date of birth.

Step 5: Admission will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print it out and fill in for the next reference.

