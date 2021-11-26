Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to get government job in Rajasthan, Recruitment for APRO post, see details of graduates – rajasthan rsmssb apro recruitment 2021 Out of notification, check government job details

Highlights A golden opportunity for a government job.

Rajasthan Recruitment Board has announced recruitment for the post of APRO.

Graduates can apply online.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: This is a great opportunity for candidates preparing for government jobs in Rajasthan to get government jobs. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued notification for recruitment of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO). Interested candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of the Commission rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from 2nd December.



A total of 76 posts of Assistant Public Relations Officer (APRO) are vacant in Rajasthan. As per the notification issued on the official website of Rajasthan Recruitment Board (RSMSSB), the last date for online application is 31st December. The recruitment test will be held on February 13, 2021. Below is the direct link and important information of Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 notification.

Rajasthan APRO Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Candidates who have completed a degree or diploma in journalism from any recognized university or institution. Also, those with good knowledge of Devanagari script and Rajasthani culture can apply for Rajasthan APRO job.

Age limit

Eligible candidates should have minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 40 years on 01 January 2022. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

RSMSSB APRO Jobs: See selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of RSMSSB Recruitment Written Test and Document Verification.

Application fee

Candidates in General or OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 450, while candidates in BC / OBC / EWS category will have to pay Rs. 350 and candidates in SC / ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 250.

Rajasthan RSMSSB APRO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website