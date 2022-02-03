Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB Recruitment 2022: Over 10000 Bumper Recruitment For Graduates In Rajasthan, See Details – rsmssb rajasthan computer instructor recruitment 2022 Notification 10157 To Fill Vacancies

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has published the notification of Rajasthan Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022. Graduate candidates have a great chance to get a bumper government job (government job). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Important information of Rajasthan Government Recruitment 2022 such as vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit etc. Can be seen below.More than 10,000 vacancies will be filled through Rajasthan Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022 campaign. According to the notification issued by the board, online applications will start from February 08. Eligible candidates can submit online application on or before 09 March 2022. Applicants will be selected on the basis of a written test which is likely to be conducted in May-June 2022. The Board will publish the date of the examination and the admission card on their official website before the appropriate time of the examination. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Rajasthan Computer Instructor Vacancy 2022: Check Details Here

Basic Computer Instructor: 9862 Posts (Non-TSP – 8974 Posts, TSP – 888 Posts)

Senior Computer Instructor: 295 Posts (Non-TSP – 282 Posts, TSP – 113 Posts)

Total number of vacancies – 10157 posts

Educational Qualification

Basic Computer Instructor: A Level / PGDCA in CS / IT / ECE / EE / EEE / EIC / TIE from a recognized university or institute or Bachelor’s degree with B.Sc or BCA in BE / B.Tech or CS / IT.

Senior Computer Instructor: Post Graduate Degree in Engineering ME / M.Tech in CS / IT / Electronics & Communication / Electrical Engineering / ETE / EIE / MSc in CS / IT / MCA.

Age range

Candidates who are at least 18 years of age and 40 years of age on 01 January 2023 can apply for Rajasthan Government jobs. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Carefully read the instructions below for information regarding educational qualifications and age.

Application fee

General, OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs. 450, OBC NCL category candidates will have to pay Rs. 350, SC, ST will have to pay Rs. 250 application fee. The repair fee is Rs. The application fee has to be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking. Candidates can visit the official website of RSMSSB for more details.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Computer Instructor Recruitment 2022 Notification