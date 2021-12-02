Rajasthan Government Jobs: RSMSSB VDO Admission Card 2021: Examination Date for 3896 Recruitment for Rajasthan Village Development Officer Post Announced, Admission Card Coming Soon – Rajasthan rsmssb vdo Admission Card 2021 and Update Exam Date

Highlights Government job opportunities in Rajasthan.

Date of recruitment examination of more than 3000 VDO officers announced.

Admission will be issued soon.

Rajasthan RSMSSB VDO Exam Date 2021 Admission Card: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the date of examination for Village Development Officer Recruitment 2021. The preliminary examination will be held on 27th and 28th December 2021 in four phases in total. The examination will be conducted in two shifts of 10 am to 12 noon and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. A total of 3896 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (Rajasthan RSMSSB VDO Recruitment 2021).



Graduates and computer savvy candidates had applied for the post of Village Development Officer in Rajasthan to get a government job (Rajasthan Government job). Online applications for a total of 3896 vacancies started from 10 September 2021 and were accepted till 11 December 2021. Earlier, the last date for application was October 9, but later it was decided to extend it.

RSMSSB VDO Admission Card 2021: Admission card may be issued soon

After announcing the date of recruitment test for Village Development Officers in Rajasthan, the applicants are awaiting their admission card. No admission card will be sent by post from the board. The Hall Ticket (RSMSSB VDO Hall Ticket 2021) will be released on December 20, about a week after the exam. However, the board has not yet made an official announcement on the date of issuance of tickets. Tickets will be issued on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

Check Vacancies Here (RSMSSB VDO Vacancies 2021 Details)

A total of 3896 vacancies of Rajasthan Rural Development Officers will be filled through this recruitment drive. This includes 3222 vacancies without TSP and 674 vacancies of TSP.

