rajasthan govt jobs: Rajasthan Govt jobs: bumper government jobs in Rajasthan, 588 vacancies for various posts, see details – rpsc recruitment 2021 to fill a total of 588 vacancies for various posts.

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job.

Rajasthan RPSC has issued bumper recruitment for several posts.

Application will start from 1st December.

RPSC Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the recruitment notification of 2021 for various posts including Assistant Professor, Assistant Statistics Officer. According to the official notification issued by RPSC, in this recruitment (RPSC Jobs 2021), a total of 588 vacancies will be filled in various departments in Rajasthan. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



This is a great opportunity for young candidates who are preparing for government jobs in Rajasthan to apply. The last date for filling online application varies according to the post. Important information and direct link of RPSC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below. Candidates should read the notification (RPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification) carefully before applying.

Check vacancies here (RPSC Vacancies 2021 Details)

Assistant Statistical Officer: As per advertisement number – 05/2021, total 218 posts for this post. Online applications will start from 01 December and will run till 20 December 2021.

Who can apply – Post Graduate Degree in Mathematics, Economics or Commerce from any recognized University or Post Graduate Degree in any branch with one year Diploma in Statics. Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age on 01 January 2022. Click here for notification-

Assistant Professor (Medical Education): As per advertisement No. 06/2021, there are total 337 posts of Assistant Professor. Online applications can be made from 02 December to 22 December 2021. The age limit has been raised from 37 to 42 years. This position requires an MD degree in the relevant trade. Click on this notification link for more details-

Assistant Agriculture Officer: Online applications for a total of 21 posts will be available from 06 to 25 December 2021. Candidates with B.Sc in Agriculture or Horticulture can apply from any recognized University. Age limit should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. Advertisement No. 07/2021 Notification can be found here-

Chemist: If you have done MSc from M Pharma or Chemist, you can apply for this position. Online applications will be available from 7 to 26 December 2021. The age of the applicant should not be less than 20 years and not more than 45 years. There is only one vacancy in this post. Advertisement No. 08/2021 Notification Link is here-

Assistant Director and Senior Scientific Officer: Advertising no. The total number of vacancies is 11, Candidates with MSc or M.Tech in the relevant subject can apply in the prescribed format from 08 December to 27 December 2021. Eligible candidates should be at least 21 years old and at most 40 years old to apply. For more information, here is the notification link of advertisement number 09/2021

