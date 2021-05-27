Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks 2021 Released @hcraj.nic.in, Download Here





Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks 2021: Rajasthan High Court has launched the screening check marks for the publish of Chauffeur (Driver). Candidates who appeared within the screening check can now obtain Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks from the official web site of HCRAJ i.e. hcraj.nic.in.

Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Screening Check was held on 23 January 2021. Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Marks Hyperlink is given beneath. The candidates can obtain Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur marks, straight, by means of the hyperlink beneath:

Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021

Learn how to Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021?

Go to the official web site of RHC – hcraj.nic.in.

Click on on the ‘Recruitment’ Tab

Click on on the hyperlink – ‘Assertion of Marks of the Candidates who appeared within the Screening Check for Recruitment to the publish of Chauffeur / Driver-2020’

Download Rajasthan High Court Driver Marks 2021 PDF and saves it for future reference.

A complete of 72 vacancies will likely be recruited for the publish of Chauffeur Driver below Rajasthan High Court, Rajasthan State Legislation Academy Jodhpur, Rajasthan State Authorized Companies Authority and Rajasthan District Court. The board had introduced the consequence on 27 February 2021. The marks of all candidates will be downloaded by means of the official web site of the court docket. Candidates can obtain the identical by getting into their Person ID and Password within the supplied hyperlink.

