Rajasthan: Indian Air Force MiG-21 plane crashes near Jaisalmer, pilot dies

Indian Air Force MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The pilot of the aircraft, Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, has died in the accident. Jaisalmer Police says that the incident of plane crash took place on Friday late evening. The police team reached the spot as soon as the accident was known. The Air Force has been informed about it.

According to the tweet made by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force – A MiG-21 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in the western sector at around 8.30 pm on Friday night. According to the IAF, the aircraft was on a training flight. An inquiry has been ordered into the accident. The Air Force has expressed deep grief over the death of the pilot.

On the other hand, Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh confirmed the plane crash and said that the fighter plane crashed in the sandy areas of Sam. They say that the plane crashed in the sand dunes near Sudasari. The police got information about this accident at around 8.30 pm. Soon after that the police team reached the spot.

This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited.

An inquiry is being ordered. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 24, 2021

Keep in mind that India’s first CDS General Bipin Rawat died in a similar accident on November 8. His helicopter Mi-17 helicopter had crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. In this accident, 14 people including Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife were killed.

The Indian Air Force first inducted MiG-21 aircraft into its fleet in 1960. Russia started making it in 1959. The MiG-21 is a light single pilot fighter aircraft. Capable of flying at an altitude of about 2 km, the aircraft is capable of carrying air-to-sky missiles as well as bombs. MiG-21 aircraft were used in the Indo-Pak war in 1965 and 1971.

Due to the frequent accidents with the MiG-21, it has come to be called the Flyer Coffin. Between 1971 and April 2012, 482 MiG aircraft were the victims of accidents. In these, 171 pilots, 39 civilians along with 8 service personnel lost their lives. According to the news of NDTV, the government had given this information in the Parliament in 2012. Along with human error, technical flaws have also been cited as the reason for the accidents.