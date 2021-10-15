Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card Yojana Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card Scheme Apply Online Form Last Date

Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme, which will be started in Rajasthan state from 01 September 2019, will continue to operate as per Bhamashah Bima Yojana. Jan Aadhar sheet, substituted with Bhamashah sheet, will remain functional in its original form till 12th December 2019. From 13th December 2019 onwards Bhamashah sheet will be replaced with Jan Aadhar card.

Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme eligible holders will also be added along with the supply of the package of the undone scheme in the Bhamashah Jeevan Suraksha system by 12 December 2019. Therefore, under the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Health Insurance Scheme, there is a provision to provide equal and equivalent package of Bhamashah Bima Yojana to the new eligible holders from the Government of Rajasthan.

There is a provision to provide assistance of ₹ 30,000.00 to Bhamashah card holders on behalf of Rajasthan Anvay for treatment. Apart from this, the Rajasthan government also gives a health care treatment package of ₹ 3.00 lakh to the citizens of the state for the treatment of serious diseases.

Bhamashah Replacement New Jan Aadhar Card Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card Yojana Facility for the beneficiary under:

01) Ayushman Bharat Jeevan Suraksha / Ayushman Bharat Bima Yojna Health Care Treatment Package of ₹ 5.00 lakhs, including both new Jan Aadhaar card holders and former Bhamashah card holders, as a replacement / replacement of Bhamashah card by the Government of Rajasthan state. Benefits are likely to be provided.

02) Under the officiating Jan Aadhar card, the facility of cashless similar to Bhamashah card will also exist.

03) Uniform and equal treatment in all the identified government and non-government / non-government hospitals.

04) Entire family related to Jan Aadhar card will be equal to receiving public benefits.

In terms of eligibility for Prime Minister Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” Jeevan Suraksha Yojana Health Care Treatment Package:

01) Socio-economic caste census conducted by the Government of India in the year 2011. All the citizens who come under the poverty line / below the poverty line are eligible for the PM Jan Arogya Ayushman Bharat Insurance Scheme of the Government of India.

02) Log in to the website mera.pmjay.gov.in to search your name in the list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” scheme.

Here enter your mobile phone number in the form containing the mobile phone number. Write the captcha as shown above in the form below.

Now click on the Generate OTP link at the bottom. After entering the OTP here, another page will open. There you select your state. Again below you have to select your name, ration card number, mobile number or RSBY URN and write the relevant details. Click on the Search button again.

If your name will be there in the list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” scheme then it will come down.

03) Another method in the context of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” scheme is that with the help of the helpline number, you can toll-free call center number – 14555 to know your name in the list of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” scheme. You can also call on / 1800 111 565.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” Jeevan Suraksha Yojana Health Care Treatment Package Eligibility:

After login to the website of National Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India the following information

Rajasthan Jan Aadhar Card Yojana Most important information:

01) Your family name can be included in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” Yojana (PMJAY) beneficiary list.

02) To check, if you are a beneficiary, you can log in here using your mobile phone number (mobile phone number).

03) You do not need to enroll anywhere to claim benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” Yojana.

04) To claim benefits under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya “Ayushman Bharat” scheme, you can do identification / identification with reference to your eligibility at the nearest hospital or Community Service Center (CSC).

Click Here for Website of the Department- www.aadhaar.rajasthan.gov.in/