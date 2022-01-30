rajasthan jats assaulted dalit and forced him to drink their urine

The accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses at Meghwal and used derogatory words against Dalits. During this, they said that Dalits would be taught a lesson for daring to take on the Jat community.

A 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and forced to drink urine by eight Jat members of the Jat community in Rajasthan’s Churu district.

The police have registered a case against all the accused who harassed and assaulted the Dalit man under several sections of the IPC as well as the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act. However, no accused has been arrested so far and the police is on the lookout for the accused.

According to officials, Rakesh Meghwal, a resident of Rukhasar village in Churu district, was attacked on the night of January 26. In the FIR lodged the next day, Meghwal has alleged that she was assaulted and harassed by the accused due to a dispute over Holi last year.

Victim Rakesh Meghwal was abducted from his house by Umesh Jat, a resident of the same village and seven others. After which he was forcibly put in a car and taken to a nearby field. According to the FIR, two persons named Rakesh and Rajesh brought liquor there after being taken to the field. During this, the victim was also forcibly made to drink alcohol and after that Rakesh, Rajesh, Umesh, Tarachand, Akshay, Dinesh, Bidadi Chand and Birbal, who were present there, urinated in an empty bottle of liquor and asked him to drink it forcibly.

The FIR states that they all together beat up Rakesh Meghwal with sticks and ropes for about half an hour, leaving injury marks on his body. The victim Meghwal also said that the accused also snatched her mobile phone and threw her in the village thinking it to be dead.

After Meghwal filed a complaint, the police named Umesh, Rajesh, Tarachand, Rakesh, Birbal, Akshay, Dinesh and Bidadi Chand as accused. A case has been registered against all the accused under sections 143, 323, 365, 382 of IPC. Along with this, sections of the Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe Act have also been imposed on the accused.

Police said that the allegations made by Meghwal seem to be true and we have found evidence of assault. Giving information in this matter, Ratangarh Circle Officer Himanshu Sharma said that we are trying to arrest the accused. Prima facie the allegation of assault on Meghwal has been found to be true. All the accused are of Meghwal’s age and it seems that there was some dispute between them.

Police said that the complainant has said that about a year ago there was a dispute between him and the accused party. We are investigating at that point as well. At present, Meghwal is able to walk and most of the injuries are on his back. However, the police have not yet found evidence regarding the allegation of forcibly drinking urine. But we are investigating all the points and all the accused will be arrested soon.