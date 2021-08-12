Rajasthan K Independence Day Event 2021 Why Schedule: Independence Day will not be an award ceremony, but there will be interesting activities like Police Dog Show, Army Band Performance, find out the full details

The country and the state are preparing for Independence Day. The entire administrative staff is mobilized, but at the Jashne-e-Azadi celebrations, important decisions are being taken in view of the consequences of the Kovid epidemic. Similarly, Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, General Administration Department, Rajasthan (GAD), has informed that no awards will be given during the state-level Independence Day celebrations in view of the Kovid outbreak in the state. Sawai will not be working at Mansingh Stadium on August 15 this year. However, he informed that the district can organize small scale award functions at their own level. But the Collector will decide on this.

Chief Minister Gehlot will fly the tricolor at the SMS Stadium at 9 p.m.

According to a statement issued by GAD, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will hoist the flag at the state-level Independence Day function to be held at SMS Stadium at 8 am. The flag hoisting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence at 7.30 am, Chief Secretary’s residence at 8 am, State Assembly at 8.15 am, Rajasthan High Court at 8.30 am, Amar Jawan Jyoti at 9 am and Secretariat at 11 am. Done. According to the official, the event will not be organized by school children this year due to the Kovid epidemic. However, folk artists will perform at the ceremony. The ceremony will be conducted following the Kovid guidelines.

There will be a dog-motorcycle show, Army bands will also perform

There will also be a dog show organized by the police department. A motorcycle show will be organized by BSF. A detachment of police, RAC and homeguard will participate in the parade after the social distance. Central police and army bands will also participate. Officials have been instructed to ensure social distance during the ceremony, including entry points, seating arrangements, parades and cultural events at the venue. Only those wearing masks will be allowed to enter the venue. Thermal screening and sanitation will be done at each entry point.