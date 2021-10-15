Rajasthan Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana Chief Minister Small Industries Promotion Scheme Apply Online Reg Form

Rajasthan State Chief Minister’s State to give loans up to the limit of ₹ 10.00 crores to institutions and non-government organizations to encourage “Small Industries Promotion Scheme” in the revised budget 2019 presented in the state assembly. Provision has been made in this modified budget 2019. The Industries Minister of Rajasthan State, Mr. Parsadilal informed that under the proposed Chief Minister Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana in the revised budget 2019-20 in the state of Rajasthan, institutions, NGOs, societies will also be given ₹ 10.00 along with personal loans. Loans can be provided up to Rs.

Industries Minister Shri Parsadilal has said that under the Chief Minister’s Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana proposed in the budget 2019-20, along with personal loans, loans up to ₹ 10 crore can also be provided to institutions, NGOs, societies. In this, 08 percent amount will be given as grant. A provision of ₹ 50.00 crore is being made every year for this by the Rajasthan government.

This scheme will be effective from 17 December 2019 to 31 March 2024. Under this Mukhyamantri Laghu Protsahan Yojana, the establishment of own new enterprise (manufacturing, service, trading) through banks or for expansion and modernization of established enterprise loans at low cost. have to be made available. The District Industries Center working in all the districts will be the nodal agency for the implementation of this scheme.

Eligibility Conditions:

(a) The minimum age of the person should be 18 years and above.

(b) In case of partnership firm, LLP firm or company, it is mandatory to be registered as per rules. Along with this, registration of self-help group in any department of the state government is necessary.

Loan amount and interest subsidy:

Maximum loan amount interest subsidy up to Rs.25 lakh 8% Rs.25 lakh to Rs.01 crore 6% Rs.05 crores to Rs.10 crores 5%

Note : (i) Maximum loan amount: Rs.10 crore.

(ii) The maximum period of interest subsidy on loans given by banks under this scheme will be 5 years.

application procedure :

To apply for this scheme, one has to apply online and along with this, for the simplicity of the application process, a camp will be organized in each district industry center every month for guidance, in which information will be given about the scheme and to fill the online application. Guidance will be given.

Under this scheme, the payment process of interest subsidy will be done online.

small scale industry incentive scheme (Rajasthan Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana) key objectives:

The main objective of the Small Industries Promotion Scheme is to strengthen the economy of Rajasthan by creating more and more new schemes in the state. Thus encouraging mutual participation in private small scale industries with public sectors on the basis of newly created employments. As a result, creating opportunities for new employment.

Important focal point – Chief Minister Small Industries Promotion Scheme:

The Industries Ministry of the Government of Rajasthan will soon issue detailed guidelines and eligibility regarding the Chief Minister’s Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana, as well as print the state’s gazette and display it on the websites of the Ministry of Industry and Information and Public Relations. Along with the notification issued in this regard by the Ministry of Industries of Rajasthan State, the update will also be displayed on our website.

Rajasthan Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana Usable Opportunities:

Under the Rajasthan Chief Minister’s Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana, loans up to ₹ 10.00 crore (in which 08 percent amount will be included as grant) will be given. As a result of which the state’s economy will become better with increase in new employment / new employment opportunities in the state.

Under the Chief Minister’s Small Industries Promotion Scheme, he talked about giving loans up to ₹ 10.00 crore. He said that under the Mukhyamantri Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana proposed in the budget 2019-20 in the state, institutions, namely, Non-Governmental Organizations (Binu-Government Organizations), State Co-operative Societies (State Co-operative Societies) would also be given ₹ 10.00 along with personal loans. Loans can be provided up to Rs. In this, 08 percent amount will be given as grant. For this, a provision of ₹ 50.00 crore is being made every year.

Selection Process for Chief Minister Laghu Udyog Protsahan Yojana Loan Assistance:

The validity of the documents and norms submitted by the State Cooperative Societies and Non-Governmental Organizations (Non-Governmental Organizations) will be ensured before providing expert credit assistance in the designated industries/business sectors by the Ministry of Industries, Rajasthan.

Mandatory Documents for Chief Minister Small Industries Promotion Scheme Beneficiary:

01) Must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan state.

02) Valid Aadhar Card.

03) Non-Governmental Organization Registration Certificate (Official Registration Number).

04) Pilot Project Report.

05) Permanent Account Number Card Linked Bank Account Number.

06) Passport.

07) Land for small scale industries.

To get detailed information, log in to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation website.

