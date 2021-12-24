National

Rajasthan: MiG-21 aircraft of Indian Air Force crashes near Jaisalmer, no trace of pilot

MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. No trace of the pilot has yet been found. Police say the search is on for the crew members.

Indian Air Force MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. No trace of the pilot has yet been found. Police say the search is on for the crew members. Jaisalmer SP says that the incident of plane crash happened late on Friday evening. The police team reached the spot as soon as the accident was known. The Air Force has been informed about it.

