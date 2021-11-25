Rajasthan Minister says ‘Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks’, Troll! Minister’s bad words, ‘Rajasthan’s roads should be like Katrina Kaif’s cheeks’

Actress Katrina Kaif is often in news about her films but for some time she has been in discussion about her personal life. Actually, many types of news are coming out about their marriage. But now such a news has come out which is very much discussed. Let us tell you that a politician has said something about Katrina Kaif which is in the news. Actually Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh has given the example of Katrina Kaif for smooth roads.

Actually these ministers have compared the streets to the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Rajendra Singh had addressed a public meeting in Jhunjhunu district and during this he said in his speech that… “Roads should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.”

After this people are calling him very bad and he has to face trolling on social media. The video was shared by ANI on Twitter and soon after the statement came into the limelight.

One user has written that .. “The generation has changed, Lalu ji had said about Hema Malini’s cheeks, now it has come to Katrina Kaif.” Some users are trolling the minister with the help of memes. And calling them obscene.

Katrina Kaif is currently in news about her marriage and her name is constantly being linked with Vicky Kaushal. However, no statement has been made from their side yet.

