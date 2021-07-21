Rajasthan News: 5 killed in Hadosa 5 deaths while digging soil in Jalore, Rajasthan: 5 killed in mudslide in Jalore, Rajasthan

Highlights Jalore’s Rico Third Phase Incident

Accident while digging a tank in a granite factory

The soil collapsed, crushing under the mound, killing 5 people

Jalore. Five people were killed in an accident at a factory in Rajasthan’s Jalore district headquarters. The accident happened in Industrial Area III around 4.30 pm on Friday. Excavation begins at the granite factory under construction here. Meanwhile, a landslide killed five people. The dead included a three-year-old girl. Workers standing nearby at the time of the accident called people working in a nearby factory. Upon receiving the information, the JCB was dispatched on behalf of the Granite Association, the people trapped in the wreckage were evacuated and sent to the hospital. Five of them were pronounced dead by doctors.

Jalore News: Accident at Jalore granite factory, 5 killed, including 3-year-old girl buried in mud

Among those killed in the accident were Vikram Kumar’s son Hiram Ram Bhil, resident Kankari Dhani Jalore, Dinesh Kumar’s son Lukaram Rao. Bhil, Rewat, Suram Singh son Nandlal tribal resident Kharoli, Anushka daughter Suram Singh tribal age three years and Janaki Lal son Tejaram. Tribal residents of Bilkheda district. Including Benares.

Lost Rs 80,000 in exchange for two bottles of liquor, when police reached Bharatpur from Bhopal

Administration and police arrived at the scene late after the accident. However, around 6 am, District Collector Namrata Vrishni and Superintendent of Police Shyamsinh May Jabta reached the spot. The scene was inspected. Crowds of people gathered here as soon as they got the information. Seizures were then deployed to disperse the crowd.

Lalsingh Dhanpur, president of the Granite Association, said the incident was tragic. Upon receiving the information, the association sent a JCB and evacuated the people. CI Laxman Singh said that Kotwali police reached the spot as soon as they got the information. People trapped under the pile were later rushed to the hospital. In which five people died. Child Welfare Committee Chairman Nansingh Rajpurohit and member Ramesh Meghwal also reached the hospital. Rajpurohit said information of minors reached the dead. Meanwhile, CO Himmat Charan and CI Laxman Singh were instructed to take action as per the rules regarding being a minor.