Rajasthan News: 5 killed in Hadosa 5 deaths while digging soil in Jalore, Rajasthan: 5 killed in mudslide in Jalore, Rajasthan
- Jalore’s Rico Third Phase Incident
- Accident while digging a tank in a granite factory
- The soil collapsed, crushing under the mound, killing 5 people
Among those killed in the accident were Vikram Kumar’s son Hiram Ram Bhil, resident Kankari Dhani Jalore, Dinesh Kumar’s son Lukaram Rao. Bhil, Rewat, Suram Singh son Nandlal tribal resident Kharoli, Anushka daughter Suram Singh tribal age three years and Janaki Lal son Tejaram. Tribal residents of Bilkheda district. Including Benares.
Administration and police arrived at the scene late after the accident. However, around 6 am, District Collector Namrata Vrishni and Superintendent of Police Shyamsinh May Jabta reached the spot. The scene was inspected. Crowds of people gathered here as soon as they got the information. Seizures were then deployed to disperse the crowd.
Lalsingh Dhanpur, president of the Granite Association, said the incident was tragic. Upon receiving the information, the association sent a JCB and evacuated the people. CI Laxman Singh said that Kotwali police reached the spot as soon as they got the information. People trapped under the pile were later rushed to the hospital. In which five people died. Child Welfare Committee Chairman Nansingh Rajpurohit and member Ramesh Meghwal also reached the hospital. Rajpurohit said information of minors reached the dead. Meanwhile, CO Himmat Charan and CI Laxman Singh were instructed to take action as per the rules regarding being a minor.
