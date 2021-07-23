Rajasthan News: 52 goats die due to lightning strike in Bundi: 52 goats die due to electric shock in Bundi

The state of Rajasthan was hit by lightning on Thursday. Lightning struck the Dabi police station area in Bundi district during the afternoon with a thunderstorm. As a result, 52 goats of 2 herdsmen died in a moment of grief. Seeing the carcasses of the goats caused a stir in the families of the two cattle keepers.

Two families on the street

The accident caused huge financial losses to both the animal owners due to lightning strikes from the sky. Now the family is on the road after the damage caused by the electricity. The incident took place in Kachhalia village in Bundi district.

The dome of the temple was damaged, 3 girls saved their lives

Speaking to NBT, a resident of the village, Arpit Bhat said that the torrential rains started in the rural areas around 2 pm. It rained heavily for about 1 hour. In the meantime there was a loud roar. Suddenly, lightning struck the dome of Mataji’s temple in the village. This damaged the dome of the Mata Mandir. 52 goats were a waste of time to avoid rain in the temple area. He died. Fortunately, 3 girls from the village were also present in the temple premises at the time of the incident. Whose lives were spared.

The autopsy is scheduled for Friday

Arpit said the goats killed belonged to Jagdish and Ramlal, cattle belonging to Kachhalia village. Who have suffered huge financial losses. The villagers demanded compensation from the government. On Friday, a team from Bundy Veterinary Hospital will arrive in the village to autopsy the dead goats. After the incident, Gram Panchayat Dora Sarpanch Kantibai Bhil, Gram Secretary Sender and Deputy Sarpanch Mukesh Banjara reached Moke. Assured livestock owners of all possible help.