Rajasthan News: A youth from Bharatpur, Rajasthan was killed by two youths from Mathura: Two youths from Mathura arrested in Bharatpur youth murder case
Rajasthan News: Bharatpur police revealed the murder of a young man 10 months ago. Two youths from Mathura were arrested. The reason behind the murder came to light in an obscene conversation about a girl.
