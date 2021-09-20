Rajasthan News: Ajmer made my father’s friend a victim of rape

In Ajmer district of Rajasthan, where both the cases of dirty acts against the police have not stopped. Meanwhile, another case of molestation of a minor girl from Ajmer district has come to light. It is learned here that a minor girl living in the Alwar Gate police station area of ​​the district was made a victim of her lust by a friend of her father. Police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to poxo and rape. Police have also launched an investigation after the case came to light.

Ajmer News: After the murder of his wife, the accused husband called the police and said, “Killed, come.”



Dad’s friend had come to the birthday party

The minor girl has lodged a complaint at Alwar Gate Police Station. His father’s friend was constantly coming to his house, it was said. Her father had organized a birthday party at home. In this, his friend Rajkumar had also invited the resident for a tour. The victim said that her friend Rajkumar had come drunk. He had brought alcohol and soft drinks with him. According to the victim, the accused gave her a cold drink, after which she did not recover. The prince, on the other hand, stayed home under the pretext of being drunk. At night the prince forcibly raped her and refused to tell anyone about it, even threatening her if she said so.

Ajmer police again tainted, after DSP Hiralal, now a constable’s indecent act came to light

The police treated the victim

Based on the minor boy’s report, the police have launched a search for the accused by filing a case against the prince under sections related to poxo and rape. The victim has also undergone a medical examination. Police say the matter is being investigated. All aspects are being investigated. The people concerned are also being questioned. Efforts will be made to bring the accused back to jail as soon as possible after the completion of the investigation.