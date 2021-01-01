Rajasthan News: Although the date of RAS Pre-Exam 2021 has passed: The wait is over, the date of RAS Pre-Exam has been announced, will come back on 27th and 28th October

Highlights Rajasthan Public Service Commission announces date for RAS exam

RAS pre-exam on 27th and 28th October

Adequate preparation is being done for the exam.

Ajmer. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date of Rajasthan State and Subordinate Service Joint Competition (Preliminary) Examination 2021 (RAS Examination 2021). The Commission has issued a press note informing about conducting the examination (RAS Exam 2021 Date Sheet). In such a situation, the wait for the aspiring candidates is over. RPSC secretary Shubham Chaudhary has issued a press note stating that the RAS pre-examination will be held on October 27 and 28. The stage of the examination will be decided on the basis of the applications received till the last date of the examination.

988 posts will be recruited, EWS candidates will get concessions

It is to be noted that adequate preparation is being done by the Commission for the examination so that the recruitment process can be completed by taking the examination on time. The Commission had advertised RAS Recruitment Exam Candidate 2021 for 988 posts. Out of these, 325 posts were reserved for State Services and 625 for Subordinate Services. The last date to apply for this exam is September 2. EWS candidates are also exempted.

Ayurveda Lecturer Examination from 11th November

Along with the RAS exam, the commission has also announced the date for the lecturer examination of the Department of Ayurveda and Indian Medicine. The exam will be held from November 11 to November 13. For more information in this regard, detailed information can be collected by visiting the official website of RPS.

