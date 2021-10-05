Rajasthan News: ATM fraud crook arrested in Kota

Kota, Arjun Arvind

Kota police in Rajasthan have busted a gang of thugs who looted lakhs of rupees from various banks in the country by tampering with ATM machines. The accused in the two gangs have been arrested, whose arrest was made possible by the T-shirts. Police have also found CCTV footage of thugs committing crimes at ATM kiosks. Police are busy catching other thugs. The villains are likely to be caught in long silence. The arrested criminals are residents of Mewat area of ​​Haryana state.

The total amount withdrawn was Rs 149,700

District Superintendent of Police Dr. Vikas Pathak said that Bhimganjmandi police station today arrested accused Parvez from Bazaria market station during a patrol in connection with cyber crimes in the coming days. Complainant Bharosilal Meena Manager State Bank (SBI) Branch submitted the report to Station Road Police Station. The ATM ID of SBI Bank branch NO S5NK031255621 is near the main gate of the bank. Between September 22 and 25, some unidentified persons tampered with the ATM machine and tampered with the lane cable and the cable withdrew Rs 83,200 on September 25, Rs 19,000 on September 24, Rs 38,000 on September 23 and Rs 9,500 on September 22. By doing so, the scoundrels took out a total of Rs 149,700.

Amount withdrawn from the bank as a claim

According to the information received, Rs 1,49,700 was also received as a claim from the bank by returning the false charges on behalf of the above unidentified persons. Thus, on behalf of an unknown crook, after tampering with the ATM machine in the above bank, after making a false claim and fraudulently obtaining the stated amount, the amount was withdrawn. A case was registered at Bhiganjmandi police station. The search for the accused began. Today, based on CCTV footage of the suspects, the squad conducted a roundup of the suspect rules, Pervez.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhagwat Singh Hingad said that during the interrogation, it came to light that money had been fraudulently withdrawn from the bank’s ATM on behalf of Niyamat Pervez. The mobiles used by the accused, 40 ATM cards of various banks, from which the fraud took place, have also been seized. Now ATM cardholders will be researched by getting records from the concerned banks.

They play tricks on people in this way

According to the information received, the accused first lured relatives, friends and acquaintances with money. After that, after taking their ATM and password and going to the bank’s ATM, inserting the ATM card in the ATM machine and withdrawing money from the ATM machine, they did not separate the money from the door of the ATM machine. At the same time, they would shut down the ATM machine and disrupt the power supply and net connectivity of the machine. He would then restart the ATM machine after withdrawing money from the door of the ATM machine. So the money was withdrawn from the ATM holder’s account. The message that the transaction failed was displayed in the ATM machine.