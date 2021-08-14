Rajasthan News: BJP demonstrates in Kota to help those affected: BJP demonstrates to help flood victims in Kota

Highlights Demand for financial assistance to compensate for the damage caused by heavy rains and floods

BJP protested at the District Collector’s Office at Kota-Bundi

Rajawat said that Gehlot is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the victims pretending to be a corona.

Arjun Arvind

If the Rajasthan government does not provide immediate relief to the flood victims, the people will not allow Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to come to Hadoti. In such a situation, without giving help, the Chief Minister did not come to Hadoti by mistake. This was stated by former BJP MLA Bhavani Singh Rajawat on Monday. He had come to the Kota Collectorate to protest against the state government. Protesting under the leadership of Rajawat, the BJP demanded the state government to compensate the flood victims.

Here, Rajawat said, the people’s representatives of world leaders are reaching out to the torrential rains and floods. But the head of state has not yet reached out to the affected people, pretending to be Corona guidelines. In such a situation, the Chief Minister is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the victims.

Along with Kota, there was an exhibition in Bundi district affected by torrential rains and floods. BJP workers led by district president Chhitarlal Rana staged agitation to provide relief to farmers and common man. A statement was given to the District Collector in the name of the Chief Minister.

Rajawat said villages in Kota, Bundi, Baran and Jhalawar districts of Hadoti have been inundated due to torrential rains. The government’s survey estimates that 3.60 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged. He claims that the news of 5 lakh hectares has been destroyed. Former Parliamentary Secretary Bhavani Singh Rajawat warned the government that if the affected farmers, traders, laborers and other sections of the people do not get adequate compensation, the people of Hadoti will not tolerate this injustice.