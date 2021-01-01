Rajasthan News: Bundi Court Se Part Two Muzrim: Police caught loose, jumped from the first floor of the court – 2 accused fled, one escaped, another was in trouble

Highlights Police across the district are engaged in nabbing the absconding accused

High level inquiry required

Police administration officials were also surprised to learn of the incident

Bundi. Arjun Arvind

Shocking incidents are coming up from Bundi district of Rajasthan. Here the Bundi police became loose, after which the two accused made a dangerous jump to escape from the first floor of the court. One of the accused was caught by the police running through the gate of the court. The second accused disappeared from the sight of the police in a few moments. Police across the district are searching for the absconding accused. Here the whole sequence of events is being considered, i.e. the pre-planning is also being stated. The matter needs to be investigated at the highest level. Because jumping from the court building can kill the accused.

Rajasthan: BJP leader and former president of Bhavanimandi municipality had given betel nut to a young man for drip, briefly escaped the firing



Were together, muscles together

In fact, the accused were brought to the district court from Hindoli police station in the district. Upon learning of the incident, there was a commotion in the police department. The accused Kapil Meena was brought to the police station on a production warrant on charges of motorcycle theft, Hindoli police station SHO Mukesh Meena told NBT. While Lokesh Gurjar is in police custody for a crime under the Arms Act. The two were locked up together in a lockup at the Hindoli police station, so it is likely that the two planned to flee while appearing in court last night.

The search for the absconding accused is on, police said

While appearing in court, the two pushed and jumped one policeman after another. Both ran in different directions. However, the accused caught Kapil Meena immediately. The team is engaged in nabbing the second accused Lokesh Gurjar. A blockade has been set up across the district to nab the absconding accused Lokesh.

Push! Munnabhai, who became a mentally ill young gynecologist and was looking for a patient at the district hospital, is an open poll of MBBS.

Two policemen were suspended

The big question being posed to the police about this whole matter is that there is always confusion in the courts. Meanwhile, the escape of two accused from the hands of the police shows the gross negligence of the police department. However, police have suspended Sub-Inspector Surajmal, Head Constable and Kanhaiyalal for negligence in the case.