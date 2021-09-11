Rajasthan News: Bundi I Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said we do not eat money: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in Bundi we do not eat money

Highlights The Delhi-Mumbai 8-lane expressway will be completed in 2023

The journey from Delhi to Mumbai will take 12 hours

1380 km of highway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore

In Rajasthan, a 374 km highway will be constructed at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore

12,000 crore on forest, wildlife and environmental protection alone

Gadkari said the country’s highways are being built better than the UK USA

Quota World class, best highways are being built in India even from UK and USA. The Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Highway is becoming the longest highway in the world. Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said this on Thursday. He was in Bundi district of Rajasthan to inspect the construction of 8 lane highway under Bharat Mala project.

Minister Gadkari is on a two-day inspection tour of the 1380 km highway between Delhi and Mumbai. First saw the construction of the highway at Dausa in Rajasthan. There, Gadkari boarded a vehicle on the newly constructed highway at a speed of 160 km per hour.

Later, while inspecting the construction of the highway in Bundi district of Rajasthan and reviewing the construction work from the media, Gadkari said that the highway was being constructed to a high standard. At the same time, he also said that we did not eat money and that we would kill anyone who made a mistake. Finance Minister Gadkari made gestures to the contractors. The Government of India will not tolerate any delay in the construction of the highway.

Travel from Delhi to Mumbai in twelve and a half hours

The minister had reached Sakhawada valley at Lakheri in Bundi-Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. An 8-lane highway is being constructed in Rajasthan at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The length of the highway in the state will be 374 km. Here the model of highway construction was examined. After getting out of the vehicle, I saw the construction work.

Addressing the media, Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that in future, the highway will be 12 lanes considering the traffic pressure. An 8-lane highway is currently being built on it. Eighty percent of its work has already begun. Vehicles plying on the highway will reach the financial capital Mumbai in twelve and a half hours from the national capital Delhi. This highway will lead to economic progress in the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Tourism will prosper from this. In addition, about Rs 12,000 crore will be spent on forest, wildlife and environmental protection alone in the construction of this highway.

4 km tunnel at Mukandra Hills Tiger Reserve

Five green overpasses are being constructed between Bundi-Sawai Madhopur, the world’s second largest green overpass forest at a distance of three and a half kilometers for the protection of wildlife. The overpass is being constructed on the corridor between Ranthambore National Park, Bundi Ramgarh Tiger Reserve and Kota Mukandra Hills Tiger Reserve. Wildlife can easily come to these three national parks. In addition, 4 km of tunnels are being constructed at the Mukandra Hills Tiger Reserve.

Bridges over many rivers, bridges over railway crossings are being built. The minister said vehicles would be allowed to travel at speeds of up to 120 kmph on the highway. Attempts will be made to increase the speed further. Rajasthan government minister B.D. Congress MLA from Kalla and Pipalda Ramnarayan Meena was also present along with the minister.

Paying tolls on highways with GPS system

Minister Gadkari said that Rajasthan should get all kinds of benefits from the highway. For this, he will talk to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, and also demand that an industrial unit be set up with the help of the highway, a transport palace be developed. He also talked about changing the horn pattern of vehicles. With this, the minister said, toll will also be paid on the highway with the help of GPS system. The Minister emphasized on the future of biofuels and electric vehicles. He said that dozens of high quality highways are under construction in the country. The minister said the government would also provide helicopter ambulance service on the highway in case of emergency in case of an accident. So that the injured can be taken to the hospital for treatment in less time. On the other hand, if someone dies in an accident, organ donation will be done immediately.